Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.80 price target on Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of QST opened at C$1.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$41.43 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.74. Questor Technology has a 12-month low of C$1.24 and a 12-month high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.