R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.57.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $19.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $140,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,419,646 shares of company stock worth $386,646,893 in the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,808 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 50,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,769 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

