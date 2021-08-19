Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Shares of RXT opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock valued at $835,364 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,208,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,254,000 after buying an additional 1,459,577 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 21,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,148,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,515,000 after buying an additional 1,142,691 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,565,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,695,000 after buying an additional 1,135,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,931,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after buying an additional 991,873 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

