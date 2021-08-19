Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 38,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 387,658 shares.The stock last traded at $15.43 and had previously closed at $15.61.

RADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $147,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

