Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn Sells 2,037 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $84.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

