Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Short Interest Update

Ramsay Health Care Limited (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ramsay Health Care stock remained flat at $$12.00 during trading hours on Thursday. Ramsay Health Care has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94.

Get Ramsay Health Care alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RMYHY. Citigroup raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. raised shares of Ramsay Health Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ramsay Health Care in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.16 price objective on the stock.

Ramsay Health Care Ltd. engages in the provision of healthcare services and the operation of hospitals and day surgery facilities. The company was founded by Paul Joseph Ramsay in 1964 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.