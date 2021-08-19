Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Rapid7 comprises about 1.7% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Rapid7 worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $468,281.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,566 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,619.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,237 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,749 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RPD traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $109.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,903. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.73 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.84.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The business had revenue of $126.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

