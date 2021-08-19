Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires New Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,065 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total transaction of $1,395,875.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of WMS opened at $113.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.57. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

