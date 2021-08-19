Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Rathbone Brothers plc cut its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,564 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.91.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock worth $140,220,692. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.