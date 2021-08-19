Rathbone Brothers plc Has $1.85 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AMETEK by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,779,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $135.00 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

