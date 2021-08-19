Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases 1,299 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 198.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 441.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 276,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $338.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $492,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,946,951.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total transaction of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,092 shares of company stock valued at $64,525,988. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

