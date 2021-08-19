Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Rathbone Brothers plc lowered its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,619,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 434,588 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 62,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.38 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $37.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

