Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 400 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AWK shares. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $179.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $181.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

