Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $111.72 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002588 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00056333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.07 or 0.00147031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015188 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 9,465,495,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

