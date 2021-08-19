Raymond James Increases Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Price Target to C$52.00

Exchange Income (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Exchange Income from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of EIFZF opened at $34.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $34.00.

Exchange Income Corp. is a diversified, acquisition-oriented company, which focuses on opportunities in the manufacturing and aviation business. It operates through Aerospace and Aviation and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace and Aviation segment provides scheduled airline and charter service and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut.

