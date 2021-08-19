Raymond James Reiterates $60.00 Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.30.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.34. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.66.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 50.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

