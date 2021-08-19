RE Advisers Corp Buys New Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Paycom Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $946,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PAYC. Mizuho increased their price target on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.06.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total transaction of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,800 shares of company stock worth $10,149,531 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

PAYC stock opened at $459.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.66. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $475.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.36, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

