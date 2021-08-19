RE Advisers Corp Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 174.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 222.6% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW opened at $301.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $308.82. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.12.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

