Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Update

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ RDI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99. Reading International has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $21.31 million during the quarter.

In other Reading International news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $76,080.00. Also, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,520. 25.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reading International by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 134,947 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Reading International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

