Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Lowered by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of O. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,274,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,242 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 44.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,195 shares during the period. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income stock opened at $71.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

