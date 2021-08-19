Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 15.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 184,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 8.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $71.71 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 72.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

