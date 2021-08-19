Redd (RDD) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Redd alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,159.58 or 1.00035535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00039879 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077405 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010526 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Redd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redd and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.