ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $86.20 million and $128,700.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,557.36 or 1.00219113 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.23 or 0.00973471 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00461061 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.58 or 0.00352120 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005607 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00076261 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004503 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.