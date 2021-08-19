RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings. RedHill Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 251.48% and a negative net margin of 97.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.37 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDHL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. WBB Securities lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of RDHL stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.69. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $319.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 19.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

