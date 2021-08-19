Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) 1-Day Volume Hits $170,076.00

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded down 35.4% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a market capitalization of $4.94 million and $170,076.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00142932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00150614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,182.45 or 1.00113567 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.57 or 0.00907226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.70 or 0.06668304 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redpanda Earth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redpanda Earth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

