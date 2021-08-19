REDW Wealth LLC Buys 55 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of REDW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 131 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,802,387 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,201.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,480.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

