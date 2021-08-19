Redwood Investments LLC Has $15.87 Million Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 327,184 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 92,613 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $15,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,624,423 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $612,073,000 after purchasing an additional 880,931 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 272.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 711,700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after buying an additional 520,715 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,829,636 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $163,015,000 after buying an additional 492,029 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,508,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

PFGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

NYSE PFGC traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.84. 71,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.84. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.