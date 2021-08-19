Redwood Investments LLC Has $29.56 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Workiva accounts for about 2.4% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $29,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Workiva by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 414,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 70,422 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Workiva by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 128,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Workiva by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $2,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,357,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 600,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $76,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 772,050 shares of company stock worth $96,488,775 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

NYSE WK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.82. 3,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,527. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $140.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -186.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. As a group, analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.