Redwood Investments LLC Invests $7.95 Million in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 213,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,883,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,342,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth about $7,438,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,218,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $142,656,000 after buying an additional 125,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 59.9% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 307,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,607,000 after buying an additional 115,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHUY shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $29.27. 1,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,323. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $585.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

