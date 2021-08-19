Redwood Investments LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. LivePerson makes up 1.5% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of LivePerson worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 22.2% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 38,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 10.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 4.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 55.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

LivePerson stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,241. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.44. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

