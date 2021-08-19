Redwood Investments LLC Sells 7,247 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Redwood Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV traded down $4.03 on Thursday, reaching $152.55. 59,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,840. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $82.12 and a 52-week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

