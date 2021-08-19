Reef Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.74 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $264.98 million and approximately $43.74 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.42 or 0.00160588 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.73 or 0.00849384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047489 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,128,667,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

