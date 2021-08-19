Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $12,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

RGA stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,277. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RGA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

