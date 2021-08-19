renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Tops $0.33

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $561,354.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renDOGE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00056544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00143701 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00150739 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,122.88 or 1.00140688 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.74 or 0.00913232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.12 or 0.06719811 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renDOGE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renDOGE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.