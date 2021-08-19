Reviewing Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) and RLI (NYSE:RLI)

RLI (NYSE:RLI) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for RLI and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RLI 0 3 1 0 2.25 Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

RLI currently has a consensus price target of $114.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Metromile has a consensus price target of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Metromile is more favorable than RLI.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.8% of RLI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.1% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of RLI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RLI and Metromile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RLI $983.63 million 4.94 $157.09 million $2.59 41.52 Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

RLI has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Profitability

This table compares RLI and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RLI 24.38% 12.30% 3.57% Metromile N/A -86.91% -33.28%

Summary

RLI beats Metromile on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages for security guards and in the areas of onshore energy-related businesses and environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and professional liability coverages focuses on providing errors and omission coverage to small to medium-sized design, technical, computer, and miscellaneous professionals. In addition, this segment provides commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance to local, intermediate and long haul truckers, public transportation entities, and other types of specialty commercial automobile risks; incidental and related insurance coverages; inland marine coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability and fidelity coverages, and for various classes of risks, including public and private businesses; and healthcare liability and home business insurance products. The company's Property segment offers commercial property, cargo, hull, protection and indemnity, marine liability, inland marine, homeowners' and dwelling fire, and other property insurance products. Its Surety segment offers commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; small bonds for businesses and individuals; and bonds for small to medium-sized contractors. The company also underwrites various reinsurance coverages. It markets its products through branch offices, brokers, and underwriting and independent agents. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

