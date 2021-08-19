Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

RVMD stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 378,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $11,419,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 513,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,602,975 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the second quarter worth about $13,224,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 851,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

