Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RZLT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.61. Rezolute has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. On average, analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.