Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Short Interest Down 21.9% in July

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In other news, major shareholder Genexine Inc. acquired 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the first quarter worth $190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Rezolute during the second quarter valued at about $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.
Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. On average, analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Rezolute Company Profile
Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.
