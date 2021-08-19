RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,289 CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,215,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 646,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,196,046.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $119.32 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12 month low of $76.71 and a 12 month high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

