RFG Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Teladoc Health by 54.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.69.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,788 shares of company stock worth $5,487,815 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $138.23 on Thursday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 0.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

