RFG Advisory LLC Makes New $410,000 Investment in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,450,000. Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,300,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,685,000 after buying an additional 27,009 shares during the period.

IXG opened at $79.05 on Thursday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $51.18 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.82.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

