RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,075 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 16,945 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 299.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,195 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 53,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.9% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 24.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $127.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.