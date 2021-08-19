RFG Advisory LLC Sells 107 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.91.

Shares of CRM opened at $251.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $244.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $200.03 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.37, for a total transaction of $1,827,701.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Insiders have sold 573,481 shares of company stock valued at $140,220,692 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

