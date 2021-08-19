RFG Advisory LLC Sells 166 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

CL opened at $78.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.51.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

