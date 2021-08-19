RFG Advisory LLC Sells 194 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares in the last quarter.

IVW opened at $75.42 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.92 and a 12 month high of $76.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.03.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

