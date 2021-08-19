Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 12.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,036,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 24,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 223.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 127,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,116,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,868,000 after purchasing an additional 225,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.65. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

