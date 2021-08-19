Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $242,000.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.57. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

