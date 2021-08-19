Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) CFO Sells $913,591.25 in Stock

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,701. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.76. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.61 and a 12-month high of $78.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 26.19%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 260.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,223,000 after buying an additional 64,519 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 129.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 579,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,926,000 after buying an additional 28,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

