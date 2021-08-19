Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of HOOD traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 623,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,798,109. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,200,283.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

