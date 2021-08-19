Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of HOOD traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 623,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,798,109. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $85.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOOD. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
