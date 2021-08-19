Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33.
In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
