Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.22.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $83.46 on Tuesday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $103.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roblox will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $36,078,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter worth approximately $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund boosted its holdings in Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,737,000 after buying an additional 6,025,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

