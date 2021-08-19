Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Receives $21.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.41.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:RKT opened at $17.81 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion and a PE ratio of 5.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 96.16% and a net margin of 2.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 26,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

